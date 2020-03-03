Matthews, Violet L. "Butch" 77, passed away Sunday, March 1st, 2020. She was born August 14th, 1942 to Clarence Lemon and Violet Dice Lemon in Wichita, Kansas. Butch loved going to the movies, sewing, and being a grandma. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Butch was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Joseph Matthews; son-in-law, Greg Huebert. Butch is survived by children, Donald Matthews, Carrie Huebert; grandson, Matthew Huebert (Teona); great-granddaughters, Kensley, Adlee, and Zoey; sister, Shirley Lemon. Visitation: Wednesday, March 4th, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca Wichita, 67213. Recitation of the Rosary: 6:30 pm Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple, Wichita. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5th, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to Christ the King Catholic Church, Kansas , or . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020