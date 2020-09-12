Viona Lambert
September 6, 2020
Heflin, Alabama - Viona "Vim" R. Lambert, 93, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Old Mission Mortuary with the family officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughters, Linda Letts and Trudy (Hulette) Benefield; granddaughters, Cecelia Letts, Sabra (James) Cordray, Jenny Lambert and Susan Lambert; grandson, Joshua Benefield; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Ms. Lambert was born in Carthage, Missouri and lived in Wichita, Kansas for 64 years during which she retired from Wichita State University Bookstore with 28 years of service. She was an avid fan of the WSU Baseball and Basketball teams. Vim moved to Heflin, Alabama in 2014. Ms. Lambert was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. "Bud" Lambert, son, Terry L. Lambert, and her parents, J.E. and Margaret Snodgrass.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the: WSU Baseball and Basketball Departments or the Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas.
