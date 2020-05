Or Copy this URL to Share

Tucker, Virgie Lee was born on January 15, 1952 in Marvell, Arkansas. Died May 12, 2020. Survived by daughters, Tierra Kindred and Cierra Dozier; brothers, Alvin, Arzo Jr, Donald, Ronald, Gregory and Shelby; sisters, Lynda, Ann and Charlene.



