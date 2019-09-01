Virgie McKneely

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgie McKneely.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill United Methodist Church
Rose Hill, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

ROSE HILL-McKneely, Virgie 84, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Rose Hill United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McKneely; and her siblings, Joretta Watkins and Bruce Gordin. Virgie is survived by her children, Doug Wilks (Lori), Kristal Stevens (Brad), Kathy Hardison; step-children, Cindy Steele, Greg McKneely; six grandchildren, Karissa, Lance, Hannah, Rebekah, Mason, Rylie; three great-grandchildren, Bode, Noah, Benni; siblings, Nelson Gordin and Sharon Bowman. Memorial contributions may be made to Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 19551 SW Butler Rd, Rose Hill, Kansas 67133.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon