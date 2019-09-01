ROSE HILL-McKneely, Virgie 84, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Rose Hill United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McKneely; and her siblings, Joretta Watkins and Bruce Gordin. Virgie is survived by her children, Doug Wilks (Lori), Kristal Stevens (Brad), Kathy Hardison; step-children, Cindy Steele, Greg McKneely; six grandchildren, Karissa, Lance, Hannah, Rebekah, Mason, Rylie; three great-grandchildren, Bode, Noah, Benni; siblings, Nelson Gordin and Sharon Bowman. Memorial contributions may be made to Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 19551 SW Butler Rd, Rose Hill, Kansas 67133.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019