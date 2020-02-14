Stukey, Virgil D. 91, passed peacefully away, at home, on February 11, 2020. Virgil was an entrepreneur having owned Stukey Tractor Company, general distributor for Exide Batteries for this region (The Battery Center of Kansas), and distributor for EZ Go Golf Cars (Kansas Mini Power). He was an Air Force veteran and member of Second Church of Christ, Scientist. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene Stukey; siblings, Gerald Stukey, Caroline Johnson, and Norman Stukey; grandson, Chad Stukey; and great-grandson, Jeremiah Stukey. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Thelma Stukey, sons, Douglas (Becky) Stukey, Gary Stukey; daughter, Teresa (Craig) Cline; brother, Lowell (Sammie) Stukey; sister, Joan Galloway; grandchildren, Benjamin (Kelly), Allison (Cam), Ericca (Tim), Bailey, Travis (Kelsie), and Nichole (Tim); great-grandchildren, Landon, Charlotte, Jonas, RubyJune, Lane, Lexi, Landen, Kaden, Trey, and Reese. Funeral is 10:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 or Second Church of Christ, Scientist, 4501 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020