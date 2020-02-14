Virgil D. Stukey

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Matthew Endsley
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Notice
Stukey, Virgil D. 91, passed peacefully away, at home, on February 11, 2020. Virgil was an entrepreneur having owned Stukey Tractor Company, general distributor for Exide Batteries for this region (The Battery Center of Kansas), and distributor for EZ Go Golf Cars (Kansas Mini Power). He was an Air Force veteran and member of Second Church of Christ, Scientist. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene Stukey; siblings, Gerald Stukey, Caroline Johnson, and Norman Stukey; grandson, Chad Stukey; and great-grandson, Jeremiah Stukey. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Thelma Stukey, sons, Douglas (Becky) Stukey, Gary Stukey; daughter, Teresa (Craig) Cline; brother, Lowell (Sammie) Stukey; sister, Joan Galloway; grandchildren, Benjamin (Kelly), Allison (Cam), Ericca (Tim), Bailey, Travis (Kelsie), and Nichole (Tim); great-grandchildren, Landon, Charlotte, Jonas, RubyJune, Lane, Lexi, Landen, Kaden, Trey, and Reese. Funeral is 10:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 or Second Church of Christ, Scientist, 4501 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
