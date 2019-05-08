HAYSVILLE-Cox, Virgil Dean passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 1- 8 pm with the family to receive friends from 5-7 at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Graveside Service: 1:30 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; parents; and siblings. Virgil is survived by his three children, Dennis Cox (Sheri), Delena Farmer (Scott), Deanna Burroughs (Junior); five grandchildren, Sarah Janovsky (Porter), Candise Nichols (Doug), Amanda Cook (Steven), Crystalyn McDaniel (Casey), and Sandrah Nisse (Robert); 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian Reschke (Clel) and Ruelena McGlasson.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019