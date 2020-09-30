1/1
Virgil Puetz
Virgil Puetz
October 26, 1932 - September 27, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Virgil H. Puetz, 82, of Garden Plain, KS passed away at his home on Sept. 27, 2020. He was born on Oct. 26, 1937 to the late Ben and Leona (Kraus) Puetz. He married Jo Alice Bogner on September 13, 1958. He is survived by his wife, son Marc, daughters Deb Fisher, Becky Mitchell and Lisa Adolph, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Virgil grew up in the Garden Plain area and was a teacher and coach at Bishop Carroll, Goddard and Renwick High Schools, and was a player and coach at Friends University. Visitation will be held on Wed, Sept 30, 2020 from 12 - 7 p.m. with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel. Rosary will be held on Thur, Oct 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. See full obit at wulfastmortuary.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
OCT
1
Service
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
