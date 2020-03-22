MULVANE-Tattershall, Virgil Wayne Age 69, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Memorial service will be held at a future date. He is preceded in death by parents, Willard and Georgeanne Tattershall; son, Drew Tattershall; and father-in-law, Melvin Parrett. Virgil is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Tattershall; son, Jason (Diana) Tattershall; daughter, Amy (William "Heavy") Neff; brothers, Willard "Butch" (Pam) Tattershall, David (Cheryl) Tattershall, Wallace Tattershall; grandchildren, Madysen, Saylor, Sammi, Caleb, Sadie, Alyssa, and Sawyer; mother-in-law, Barbara Parrett; and step-father-in-law, Milton Bates. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020