Virginia Benoit
1935 - 2020
Virginia Benoit
September 17, 1935 - October 11, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Virginia T. (Doffing) Benoit, 85, of Garden Plain, Ks., passed away at her home on Oct. 11, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with dementia. She was a retired buyer in the aircraft industry. Virginia was born Sept. 17 1935 in Colwich, Ks., the daughter of Nicholaus and Theresa (Hein) Doffing. On July 29, 1953 she married Leo Benoit in Wichita, Ks. She is survived by a son, Nick Benoit of Cheney, Ks.; daughter, Mary Nielsen (Ron Turley) of Garden Plain, Ks.; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; and a host of other family and friends.. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leo Paul Benoit; her parents, and siblings, Eileen Sanders, Gene, Nick, Fred, Clem and Ken Doffing, and Margaret Amberg. A family only Rosary will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Garden Plain, Ks. with Father H. Setter officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Anthony Cemetery. Memorial fund is to Harry Hynes Hospice. Wulf-Ast Mortuary Garden Plain


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church (family only)
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
