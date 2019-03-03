Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia C. Stephenson. View Sign

Stephenson, Virginia C. loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on February 24, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Virginia was born November 12, 1929 in Oklahoma City, daughter of Sidney C. Bray and Allene (Patterson) Bray, both of pioneering Oklahoma families. The S.C. Brays lived in many different places, but moved to Edmond, OK in 1941. Virginia graduated from high school in Edmond and then attended the University of Oklahoma where she met Larry E. Stephenson. The couple married in 1949 and were the parents of 3 children: Larry K. Stephenson (Sheryl) of Andover, KS, Patricia A. Weinbrenner (Craig) of Richardson, TX and Randall C. Stephenson (Lisa) of Wichita, KS. Larry preceded Virginia in death January 27, 2013, after 64 years of marriage. The couple left 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Virginia and Larry lived in Ponca City, OK for 40 years where Virginia was active in many organizations including DAR, 20th Century Club, 4 O'clock Garden Club, Episcopal Church Women and P.E.O - Chapter EL. She was a 70-year member of P.E.O., having been initiated into her mother's chapter - D-OK, where she served as president. She also served EL as president and later became State President of Oklahoma State Chapter in 1987-88. The family moved from Edmond to Ponca City in 1970 and Larry and Virginia moved to Wichita, KS in 2007. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the P.E.O. Ponca City Scholarship Fund, the P.E.O. Projects Fund, or to Grace Episcopal Church in Ponca City. A private memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Ponca City, OK on March 16, 2019.

Stephenson, Virginia C. loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on February 24, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Virginia was born November 12, 1929 in Oklahoma City, daughter of Sidney C. Bray and Allene (Patterson) Bray, both of pioneering Oklahoma families. The S.C. Brays lived in many different places, but moved to Edmond, OK in 1941. Virginia graduated from high school in Edmond and then attended the University of Oklahoma where she met Larry E. Stephenson. The couple married in 1949 and were the parents of 3 children: Larry K. Stephenson (Sheryl) of Andover, KS, Patricia A. Weinbrenner (Craig) of Richardson, TX and Randall C. Stephenson (Lisa) of Wichita, KS. Larry preceded Virginia in death January 27, 2013, after 64 years of marriage. The couple left 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Virginia and Larry lived in Ponca City, OK for 40 years where Virginia was active in many organizations including DAR, 20th Century Club, 4 O'clock Garden Club, Episcopal Church Women and P.E.O - Chapter EL. She was a 70-year member of P.E.O., having been initiated into her mother's chapter - D-OK, where she served as president. She also served EL as president and later became State President of Oklahoma State Chapter in 1987-88. The family moved from Edmond to Ponca City in 1970 and Larry and Virginia moved to Wichita, KS in 2007. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the P.E.O. Ponca City Scholarship Fund, the P.E.O. Projects Fund, or to Grace Episcopal Church in Ponca City. A private memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Ponca City, OK on March 16, 2019. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close