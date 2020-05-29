Virginia Dawn Adams
Adams, Virginia Dawn 77, homemaker, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 1; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, both at St. Jude Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Virginia Strunk; 3 siblings and 1 brother-in-law. Survivors: husband, Joe; children, Tina (Bob) Mellinger, Robert (Debbie) Adams, Steve (Teresa) Adams, Tiffany (Mike) Walling, Andy Adams, Nicole Gichini; 31 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 7 siblings and 1 sister-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials established with Birthline, 339 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203 and St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204 Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2020.
