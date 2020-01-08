Lawson, Virginia Elizabeth 90, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born January 21, 1929 to Franklin and Abigail (Tarter) Gillies in Emporia, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Gerald Gillies, Kenneth Gillies, and Leroy Gillies. Virginia is survived by her husband of 72 years, Max; children, Jerry (Diana) Lawson, Kathryn (Ray) Koerner, and David (Marilyn) Lawson; sister, Doris Houdek; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Funeral: 1 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Calvary's Rock, 2661 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS 67217. Interment to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Bentley, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Iberian Ministries, c/o Jenny Sands, 4313 N. Cherry Hill St., Wichita, KS 67226. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020