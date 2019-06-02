French, Virginia "Ginger" Farley 66, retired pharmacist at Wesley Medical Center and former IRB manager at WMREF, died May 23, 2019. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 20th at 1:00 pm at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, James; children, Elizabeth (Jeremiah) Miller and Steven F. French; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Cliff) Karthauser, Beth (Jim) Warne and Lynne (Robert) Bandak, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the , and the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019