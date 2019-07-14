French, Virginia "Ginger" Farley 66, retired pharmacist at Wesley Medical Center and former IRB manager at WMREF, died May 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, James; children, Elizabeth (Jeremiah) Miller and Steven F. French; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Cliff) Karthauser, Beth (Jim) Warne and Lynne (Robert) Bandak, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019