Perez, Virginia G. "Ginny" 75, former Machine Parts Inspector, Electromech Tech., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Family services will be held. Preceded in death by her husband, Marcos Perez; parents, Raymond and Patricia Turner; son, Richard Everitt and g-grandson, Christian Cook. Survivors include, daughters, Starla (Dick) Rutschman and Alicia Perez; sons, Scott (Michelle) Russell, Mark Perez, Jr. and Richard Perez; brothers, Raymond (Mary) Turner and Terry (Shelly) Turner; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Faith Renewal Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020
