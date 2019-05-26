Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Granada. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SALINA-Granada, Virginia Virginia Granada, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur in 2007 as well as her parents (Jose and Ynes), five sisters (Lola, Louisa, Maclovia, Margaret, and Natividad) and three brothers (Angel, Louis and Martin). She is survived by two sisters (Bernadette and Leonor), two brothers (Filimon and Paul) her sons, Dr. Jim Granada of Wichita, Michael Granada (Deb) of St. Louis and daughter Pamela (Bill) Lennon of Mason, Ohio. Virginia also leaves behind three grandchildren, Melanie and David Lennon and Brooke Granada. A rosary will be held Friday, May 31st with services held Saturday, June 1, 2019 both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 230 East Cloud, Salina, KS 67401.



