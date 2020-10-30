Virginia Irene Wise
January 9, 1936 - October 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Virginia Irene Wise, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Burial immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary Wise; parents, Rolla and Mary Ramsey. Survived by her daughter, Linda (Drew) Teinert of Wichita, KS; son, Michael Wise of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Abby (Patrick) Sesker, Ashley Teinert both of Dallas, TX, Connor Wise, Lily Wise both of Houston, TX; sister, Wilma Christy of Wichita, KS; nephew, Curtis Christy of Wichita, KS. Memorials have been established with the Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.