Bertrand, Virginia Jean 89, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born January 9, 1930 to Ernest Elmer and Anna Ruth (Marteney) Gibson in Wichita, KS. Jean was a retired medical technologist, specializing in electrophoresis, and worked at McConnell AFB, StatLab, and Roche Labs. She graduated from Friends University in 1951 and did medical technology training following. She enjoyed reading, computers, conservative politics, sewing and handwork, travel, as well as small group Bible studies. Her family was her great delight, and she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-grandmother, neighbor and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Neal Bertrand; brothers, James, John, and Joseph Gibson; and two nephews, Brad Gibson and Jason Herrington. Jean is survived by her daughter, Virginia Lynn (Jenny) Wiers and son-in-law John; two grandchildren, Megan Jean (Marc) Malenfant and Douglas John (Casandra) Wiers; sister, Joyce Herrington; nieces, Debby (Del) Rinehart, Marlene (George) Delaney, Cheryal Gibson, Janna (Randy) Lenhart, Janese (Steve) Blaylock and Andrea (Kenneth) Leider; nephews, Loren (Sherri) Gibson, Lance (Stacy) Gibson, and Lareth Gibson; great-grandchildren, Calvin Marcus Rosson, Anastasia Lynn, and Douglas John Wiers Jr., with Elliot Robert Wiers to be born in June. Funeral: 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:30 am at West Douglas Church of Christ, 1924 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67203. Interment to follow at Old Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Douglas Church of Christ.



