Virginia Kemper
1936 - 2020
Virginia Kemper
August 4, 1936 - September 1, 2020
Winfield, KS - Virginia Lee Kemper, 84, of Winfield Kansas, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born to Homer S. and Louise V. Detwiler of Rock, Kansas on August 4, 1936.
Virginia graduated from Douglas High School, Douglas, Kansas. Virginia retired in 1986 with different work experiences but the one she would always talk about was managing Kentucky Fried Chicken in Winfield, Kansas.
Virginia was known by many as Grandma Ginny or GiGi. Her greatest accomplishment, Virginia would say was her children and grandchildren. A beloved and devoted sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, she adored her children and family and could always be found with a Pepsi in her hand or one close by.
Virginia was preceded in death by both of her parents, Homer and Louise Detwiler.
Virginia is survived by her beloved son, Allen Hall of Arkansas City; her three beloved daughters, Rhonda (Gene) Tackett of Winfield; Rena (Brad) Lindley of Goddard and Rama (Ryne) Stratton of Wichita.
She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren, Christopher Hall, Ashley Hall, Michael Hall, Shalon (Chris) Lock, Austin (Electra) Sympson, Breayle (Clinton) Shelton, Garrett Lindley, Marcus Lindley, Faith Lindley, Meagan Stratton, Anthony Stratton, Jonathan Stratton and Jessica Stratton; and her two great grandchildren, Lilliahnna and Kane Sympson.
Also surviving her is her brother, Gary (Joy) Detwiler of Winfield, niece, nephew and numerous friends.
A very kind and loving sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend she will be loved and missed every day. We love you momma. We know you would say in your own special way "I LOVE YOU".
A private family celebration of life will take place prior to Virginia being laid to rest at Highland Cemetery Winfield, Kansas.
The family of Virginia wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
September 6, 2020
In Loving Memory of Grandma Ginny,
In loving memory of a wonderful person who will be loved and missed always.
Ashley, Chris and Michael Hall.
Sandra and Rhonda Goodrum.
September 6, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sandra Hall
