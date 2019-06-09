Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia L. Coleman. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Coleman, Virginia L. a resident of Wichita, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita to Georgia and Sheldon Coleman Sr. on September 3, 1927. She was the first of their two daughters. Her father was a great outdoorsman, known best for leading the Coleman Company, which sold camping equipment world-wide. The company was started by her grandfather, who invented the portable gas lantern. He contracted with the government to supply the Armed Forces with the lantern during World War II.. Virginia devoted her life to helping others and contributed to many charitable causes. She often replied to the question of what did she do for a living by simply stating "I worked in many organizations, yet never received a paycheck." Volunteering was a duty she was devoted to. Her jobs ranged from driving a Red Cross vehicle for blood drives during the war effort, to being office staff at her church, to driving many nuns to locations all over the state with pleasure, and by volunteering at St. Francis Hospital. Virginia's contributions in the Wichita community will continue through the Virginia Coleman Foundation, which she established with continued devotion of helping others. She had a close circle of friends who loved her deeply and genuinely, and the feeling was mutual. She will be greatly missed in their lives. She was preceded in death by grandfather, W.C. Coleman; grandmother, Fanny (Sheldon) Coleman; father, Sheldon Coleman; mother, Georgia Cleveland Coleman; and sister, Carolyn "Cally" Coleman Vickers. Private services have been held with Father Schibi of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton presiding. Memorials may be sent to The Menninger Clinic, 12301 Main St., Houston, TX 77035. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

