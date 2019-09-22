DERBY-Scholfield, Virginia L. 89, loving wife, mother, and friend to many left this world to join God's choir in heaven on September 18, 2019. Born January 27, 1930 to Lorin and Opal Cox in St. John, KS, Virginia married Dick Scholfield in April of 1948 in Winfield, KS. She is survived by daughter, Colleen (Dennis) Richardson of Derby; son, Jim of Manhattan, NY; grandchildren, Kendall (Jarod) Goff, Staci (Dan) Early, and David (Beth Anne) Dittmer; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Delmar (Joyce) Cox; sister-in-law, Margaret Cox. Her generosity, devotion, and unconditional love were the foundation, heart, and soul of our family. All were blessed by her beautiful voice that she shared at many gatherings and events. She will be missed for her infectious smile and laughter that was given so freely. Special thanks to the staff of Derby Assisted Living and Interim Healthcare for their unwavering love and support. Private burial. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Woodlawn UMC Bell Choir, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019