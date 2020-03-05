Virginia L. Soyez (1937 - 2020)
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Colonial Heights Church
5200 S Broadway
Wichita, KS
Soyez, Virginia L. Born March 2, 1937, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She leaves behind husband, Frank (Joe); sons, Jeff (Teri), Steve (Mary); daughter, Julie; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Service on Friday, March 6th 2020 at 11:00, Colonial Heights Church, 5200 S Broadway, Wichita Ks. In lieu of flowers, a youth camp memorial has been established with Colonial Heights.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020
