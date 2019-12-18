Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia L. (Hill) West. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

EL DORADO-West, Virginia L. (Hill) Virginia L. West was born on October 18, 1931 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Frederick V. and Sarah Mae (Martindale) Hill. Virginia attended and graduated from Leon High School. Virginia was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert West, on August 12, 1949. They enjoyed over 65 years together and were practically inseparable. She worked at Susan B Allen as a CNA for 12 years. She also volunteered many hours in the El Dorado community: working as a reservist dispatcher for the El Dorado Police Department, for the Red Cross bloodmobile, for the Susan B Allen Hospital gift shop and surgical waiting rooms, and for the Life Enrichment program at Butler County Community College. She loved to knit, crochet and cross stitch, making many items just to give away. She also loved bowling and was an avid Shocker fan, but her favorite pastime was her three grandchildren and she loved traveling to attend any of their activities or just spending time with them. She enjoyed the flowers and vegetables that her devoted husband, Bob, grew at their home which they built and lived in over 55 years. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha (Doug) Lamb of Benedict, KS; sons, Mark (Karen) West of Wichita, KS and Martin West; grandchildren, Tonia (Francois) Laflamme of Cary, NC, Matt (Sarah) West of Wichita, KS, Sarah (Ben) Stockebrand of Yates Center, KS; great grandchildren, Tristan, Kaden, Jordan and Sienna; brother, Sam (Kathy) Hill of California; sister, Rosalie (Dan) Hatfield of Belle Plaine, KS; sister in law, Marilyn Geiger of Valley Center, KS; brother in law, Terry West of El Dorado. Virginia passed away on December 15, 2019 at her home in El Dorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents and siblings Jerry Hill, Ray Hill, Cheryl Stewart, Jim Hill, Sue Hill, Dorene Hill, William Albert Hill, Mary Ellen Hill and Frances Maria Hill. Her family invites you to her Celebration Of Life open house at her home at 428 Hunton Road in El Dorado on Saturday, December 21st at 2:30 to 5:30. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Life Enrichment of Butler County Fund or the Susan B. Allen Ladies Auxiliary. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Virginia at

