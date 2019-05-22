Virginia Lee "Ginger" McMillen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee "Ginger" McMillen.
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Notice
Send Flowers

McMillen, Virginia Lee "Ginger" Passed away on Sun., May 19, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born to Peter and Amelia (Haberman) Thelen in Great Falls, MT on Aug. 19, 1931. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Jacque, "Jack" Thelen; sister, Carmen Pekelewsky. Survived by husband, John McMillen; children, Sheryl "Sherry" (James) Striplin, Gary (Merle) Bell, Patricia (Joseph) "Mark" Schermuly, Steven Bell, Jennifer (Loretta) Meyer-Bell; grandchildren, Angela, Heather, Ryan, Jeffrey, Jenna, Jeff, Austin; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation from 5-7 pm on Thur. with rosary at 7, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St. Funeral mass Fri., 10 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2810 S. Seneca St. Memorial contributions can be made to the church.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.