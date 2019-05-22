McMillen, Virginia Lee "Ginger" Passed away on Sun., May 19, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born to Peter and Amelia (Haberman) Thelen in Great Falls, MT on Aug. 19, 1931. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Jacque, "Jack" Thelen; sister, Carmen Pekelewsky. Survived by husband, John McMillen; children, Sheryl "Sherry" (James) Striplin, Gary (Merle) Bell, Patricia (Joseph) "Mark" Schermuly, Steven Bell, Jennifer (Loretta) Meyer-Bell; grandchildren, Angela, Heather, Ryan, Jeffrey, Jenna, Jeff, Austin; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation from 5-7 pm on Thur. with rosary at 7, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St. Funeral mass Fri., 10 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2810 S. Seneca St. Memorial contributions can be made to the church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019