Knoll, Virginia Loretta 93, of Wichita peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1926 in Schoenchen, Kansas to Thomas and Bertha Werth. She was one of 13 children. Virginia is survived by her 5 children: Charlotte (Larry) Eaton; Vernon (Michele) Knoll; Randall Knoll; Kathryn Horning; and Dana (Brett) Graham; 11 grandchildren, Richard, Kim (Jody), Pat, Brian (Vanessa), Shanna (Kenny), Kristen (Ronald), Janel (Sean), Andrew (Kayla), Ashley, Logan (Shannon), and Beth; as well as by 17 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew and her grandson, Mike. Virginia loved spending time surrounded by family. She loved Scrabble and playing games and was also an avid gardener. Virginia was a dedicated member of Saint Mary's Parish for 70 years. She worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 32 years. Virginia shared the gift of grace, of unconditional love, and forgiveness for all who knew her. Visitation with family 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7 at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Rosary 10 a.m.; Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. both on Wednesday, January 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby. Graveside to follow at El Paso cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020