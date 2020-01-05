Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Loretta Knoll. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Mary Catholic Church Derby , KS View Map Graveside service Following Services El Paso cemetery. Send Flowers Notice

Knoll, Virginia Loretta 93, of Wichita peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1926 in Schoenchen, Kansas to Thomas and Bertha Werth. She was one of 13 children. Virginia is survived by her 5 children: Charlotte (Larry) Eaton; Vernon (Michele) Knoll; Randall Knoll; Kathryn Horning; and Dana (Brett) Graham; 11 grandchildren, Richard, Kim (Jody), Pat, Brian (Vanessa), Shanna (Kenny), Kristen (Ronald), Janel (Sean), Andrew (Kayla), Ashley, Logan (Shannon), and Beth; as well as by 17 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew and her grandson, Mike. Virginia loved spending time surrounded by family. She loved Scrabble and playing games and was also an avid gardener. Virginia was a dedicated member of Saint Mary's Parish for 70 years. She worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 32 years. Virginia shared the gift of grace, of unconditional love, and forgiveness for all who knew her. Visitation with family 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7 at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Rosary 10 a.m.; Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. both on Wednesday, January 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby. Graveside to follow at El Paso cemetery.



Knoll, Virginia Loretta 93, of Wichita peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1926 in Schoenchen, Kansas to Thomas and Bertha Werth. She was one of 13 children. Virginia is survived by her 5 children: Charlotte (Larry) Eaton; Vernon (Michele) Knoll; Randall Knoll; Kathryn Horning; and Dana (Brett) Graham; 11 grandchildren, Richard, Kim (Jody), Pat, Brian (Vanessa), Shanna (Kenny), Kristen (Ronald), Janel (Sean), Andrew (Kayla), Ashley, Logan (Shannon), and Beth; as well as by 17 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew and her grandson, Mike. Virginia loved spending time surrounded by family. She loved Scrabble and playing games and was also an avid gardener. Virginia was a dedicated member of Saint Mary's Parish for 70 years. She worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 32 years. Virginia shared the gift of grace, of unconditional love, and forgiveness for all who knew her. Visitation with family 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7 at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Rosary 10 a.m.; Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. both on Wednesday, January 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby. Graveside to follow at El Paso cemetery. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close