Ablah, Virginia Louise age 91, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her faithful dog, Cutie, by her side on August 20, 2020. Virginia was born October 6, 1928, in Wichita, Kansas, to Earl R. and Mabel Louise (Hornbaker) Findlay. Virginia was graduated from Wichita High School East in 1946, and attended Wichita University. She met and married the love of her life, George J. Ablah, in 1960. In addition to working beside her husband for 55 years and raising her family, she was very involved in her community. Virginia served on numerous organization boards in Wichita; Music Theater, Boy Scouts of America, WSU Alumni Association, St. Francis Hospital, Institute of Logopedics (now Heartspring), The Wichita State University Board of Trustees, The Wichita State University Endowment Association, Senior Services, Kansas Food Bank, and most dear to her heart - The Kansas Humane Society. She was also co-founder of Signature Wichita, and was named a "Women of Business" honoree by the Wichita Business Journal in 2003. She was a member of Eastminister Presbyterian church. She is preceded in death by her husband, George J. Ablah; her infant son, Earl Jack Ablah; her parents, Earl R. and Mabel Louise (Hornbaker) Findlay; her sister, Betty Carol Townsend; her sister-in-law Lucille Ablah Barkett (and her husband Milton), and her son-in-law, Jerry Haile. She is survived by her children Robert Ablah (Mary), Carol Sherman (George), Jay Ablah, Nellie Haile, Jeff Ablah (Jodi); her grandchildren Kim King (Toby), DeDe Shrock (David), RJ Ablah (Brooke), David Sherman, Chris Sherman (Melissa), Spencer Sherman (Lindsey), Jeremy Ablah, Josh Ablah, Riley Ablah, Justin Ablah, Jared Ablah, Ashley Tanner (Jed), Jeremiah Haile, Zechariah Haile, Erin Haile, Gracie Haile, Jake Ablah (Justine), Peach Ablah, and Elle Ibarra (Salvador), brothers-in-law Don Ablah (Faith) and Amil Ablah (Carol). She is also survived by 13 great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the caregivers at Brookdale Tallgrass - you were so very good to and for her. There are no services at this time. Virginia will be interred by Lakeview Funeral Home Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society.



