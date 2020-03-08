Kimple, Virginia M. 82, retired, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10; Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Kimple; daughter, Joyce McGlothern; parents, Lowell and Lois Venis. Survivors: daughter, Corriene Heath of Maize; brothers, John (RoseAnn) Venis of Dayton, OH, Steve (Susan) Venis of Topeka; grandchildren, Tonya (Chad) Archer, Chad (Johnonta) McGlothern, all of Wichita, Shawn (Traci) Heath of Palm Coast, FL; 9 great-grandchildren. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020