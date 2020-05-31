Virginia Marie Faires
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faires, Virginia Marie Virginia was born in Medicine Lodge, KS on May 7, 1923 and died in Wichita, KS on May 24, 2020 at the age of 97. Her father William E. Lusk, mother Teresa Rhodes Lusk, husband Marion Faires, sister Jessie Lusk Stranathan, and brother William E. Lusk preceded her in death. She received a Bachelor of Music degree from Fort Hays State University in 1946 and began a Kindergarten teaching career that spanned 36 years. Her greatest joy in teaching was in presenting her children in music programs and seeing some of them win national art contests. She loved visiting antique malls and flea markets and adding to her collection of Statue of Liberty memorabilia. She was creative both with art and words, writing poetry most of her life and making original greeting cards for friends and family. She and her husband enjoyed parades, car shows, and travel, especially to Green Mountain Falls in Colorado. She is survived by her son, Monty Faires (Treva); grandson, Ashton Faires (Megan Irwin); and great-grandsons, Cody and Dylan. Private interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Medicine Lodge. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved