Faires, Virginia Marie Virginia was born in Medicine Lodge, KS on May 7, 1923 and died in Wichita, KS on May 24, 2020 at the age of 97. Her father William E. Lusk, mother Teresa Rhodes Lusk, husband Marion Faires, sister Jessie Lusk Stranathan, and brother William E. Lusk preceded her in death. She received a Bachelor of Music degree from Fort Hays State University in 1946 and began a Kindergarten teaching career that spanned 36 years. Her greatest joy in teaching was in presenting her children in music programs and seeing some of them win national art contests. She loved visiting antique malls and flea markets and adding to her collection of Statue of Liberty memorabilia. She was creative both with art and words, writing poetry most of her life and making original greeting cards for friends and family. She and her husband enjoyed parades, car shows, and travel, especially to Green Mountain Falls in Colorado. She is survived by her son, Monty Faires (Treva); grandson, Ashton Faires (Megan Irwin); and great-grandsons, Cody and Dylan. Private interment will be at Highland Cemetery in Medicine Lodge. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.