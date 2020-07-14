Nicholas, Virginia 78, was taken peacefully to heaven on Saturday July 11, 2020 after a 2-month battle with cancer. Virginia was born in Wichita, Kansas February 7, 1942 to Refugio and Miguel Avila. The youngest of 11 children, she attended Wichita public schools and graduated from West High in 1960. After graduation, she married Kenneth D. Alexander and raised 3 children in the Haysville community. Virginia held clerical positions at Santa Fe Railroad for 20 years, during which she was single-handedly responsible for originating the office birthday cake party. Making cakes and making others feel special were intrinsic to her being. Following the death of her husband Kenneth in 1986, she was employed by Cessna's Citation Service Center. There she excelled as a bi-lingual customer support receptionist due to her welcoming, energetic personality and sincere desire to serve others. In 1991, Virginia married Jerry Nicholas and moved to northeast Wichita. She continued as an active member of Central Christian Church, where she had been baptized in 1980. After retirement, Virginia took the opportunity to do what she loved most, spend time with family and friends. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, traveling with Jerry to new places or to visit her grandchildren, organizing family events including birthday celebrations and the Annual Avila Family 4th of July Golf Tournament. Even after the death of her beloved Jerry in 2017, Virginia continued to serve her family by planning get-togethers, assisting her older siblings, volunteering at Lincoln School, where she attending as a child, and faithfully serving her church. She is described as the glue that kept her large extended family so tightly bonded. Virginia was a devoted daughter of Christ blessed with the gifts of hospitality and service. Her caring heart allowed her to easily transform those she met as neighbors and co-workers into cherished loved ones whom she welcomed as family. She leaves a legacy of giving and selflessness who will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cuca and Miquel Avila; husband, Kenneth; husband, Jerry; sisters, Jessie Guerrero, Cora Abney, Juby Moreno; brothers, Urban and Roman Avila. Survived by sisters, Carmen Powell, Betty Trujillo, Victoria Estrada; brothers, Ray Avila, Frank Avilaall of Wichita. Also survived by daughters, Liz Jones (Jeff) of Southlake, TX, Julie Locken (Bill) of Carlsbad, CA; son, Ken Alexander of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Bryce Jones (Emily) of Houston, TX, Chelsea Pfleg (Sam) of Southlake, TX, Will Locken, Jake Locken of Carlsbad, CA. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, from 6-8 pm; Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10:30 am, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E Central, Wichita, KS 67206. Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 pm, at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th Street S., Wichita, KS 67215. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In Lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for His Helping Hands c/o Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road or email: marchandb@ccc.org. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com