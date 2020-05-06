CLEARWATER-Snyder, Virginia (Okeson) age 92, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Visitation, 9am-6pm, Thursday, May 7th, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Private Services. Preceded by husband, Gayle, L. Snyder; son, William Snyder; sister, Janet E. Smith. Survivors: daughter, Debbie (Allan) Hirsch of Seattle, WA; sons, Mike Snyder, Alan Snyder, and Jim (Cathy) Snyder, all of Clearwater; sister, Ruth Ann (Jerry) Kellenberger of Sabetha, KS; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Clearwater Evangelical Free Church (Missions), 450 N. 4th, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 6, 2020.