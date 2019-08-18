Virginia Sue Montgomery

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Sue Montgomery.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Montgomery, Virginia Sue 85, passed away August 15, 2019. Visitation Hours will be held from 12 to 8 p.m., on Mon., Aug. 19 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10 am, Tues., Aug. 20, at Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Montgomery; son, Daren Montgomery; and parents, Clifford and Julia Mathews. Survivors include her son, Monty Montgomery (Traci) and brother, Don Mathews. Memorials to: Country Acres Baptist Church. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon