Montgomery, Virginia Sue 85, passed away August 15, 2019. Visitation Hours will be held from 12 to 8 p.m., on Mon., Aug. 19 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10 am, Tues., Aug. 20, at Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Montgomery; son, Daren Montgomery; and parents, Clifford and Julia Mathews. Survivors include her son, Monty Montgomery (Traci) and brother, Don Mathews. Memorials to: Country Acres Baptist Church. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019