Wagner, Virginia V. (Swantek) of Wichita, KS, passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on November 14, 1922 in Genoa, NE. The daughter of Charles and Felicia Swantek, she married the love of her life, Ernest C. Wagner in 1946. Ernie and Virginia loved to dance to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Virginia retired from Henry's department store after 20 years. Virginia loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she especially enjoyed family picnics in her backyard. She was very strong in her Catholic faith. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie, her mother and father, three sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Tamara) Wagner of Wichita, KS and James (Nancy) Wagner of Napa, CA; her grandchildren, Mark (Stephanie) Wagner of Ft. Worth, TX, Michael (Michelle) Wagner of Wichita, KS, Wende Wagner of Columbia, MO, Capt. Jake (Victoria) Wagner of Clovis, NM, and Clint (Nicole) Wagner of Phoenix, AZ; 8 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Rosary will be at 5:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, December 13, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. A memorial has been established with: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019