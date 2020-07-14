GODDARD-Winter, Virginia "Ginny" age 63, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wed, with family present, 5:30-7pm. Services, 11am, Thurs, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Irline (Ellsworth) Kellogg; brother, Louis Kellogg, Jr. Survivors: husband, Ray; children, Christopher Reiser, Phillip (Nelly) Winter, all of Wichita, Elizabeth (Ethan) McCarthy of Denver, CO, Kevin Reiser of Haysville; grandchildren, Christian Tovar, Alec Winter, Caleb Reiser, Nathaniel Freeman. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave, STE 100, Wichita, KS 67203. www.wsmortuary.com