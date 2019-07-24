Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Virginita (Clarice) Hearing. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Send Flowers Notice

Hearing, Sister Virginita (Clarice) 92, entered into eternal life July 20, 2019 at Marian Hall of the Congregation of St. Joseph. Born in Wichita, KS October 24, 1926, she was the only child of Verle and Bernice McNulty Hearing. She began kindergarten at a local public school near her home, followed by the next eight years at Blessed Sacrament School with the Sisters of St. Joseph. After graduating high school at Mt. Carmel Academy, she began college at Mt. St. Scholastica in Atchison, KS. In September of 1945, after one year of college, she entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wichita and was received into the community March 19, 1946. Two years later, on July 29, 1948, she made first profession followed three years later by final profession of vows. Higher education included study at Wichita State, St. Mary College, Xavier, KS and St. Louis University, and Friends University in Wichita where she completed her degree in mathematics. After teaching in elementary schools of the Wichita and Dodge City Dioceses for seven years, she was asked to work in the Congregation's Central Office in accounting. She was delighted with this as it was the kind of work she really loved and enjoyed. She served in this capacity with the Congregation and the CSJ Corporate Offices until her retirement to Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent. She was preceded in death by her parents. In addition to members of her religious community she is survived by her cousin, Eleanor McNulty of Arvada, CO. Homecoming will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 2:30 p.m. followed by the Wake at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m., all at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita. Interment will follow in the convent cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund or Dear Neighbor Ministries at 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019

