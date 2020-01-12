Smith, Vivian Eloise McBride age 92, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Vivian was born on February 20, 1927 in Turley, OK. She received two Master's Degrees, her first from Ottawa University in Public School Administration, and her second from Wichita State in Special Education. She was a beloved educator for over 61 years. Preceding Vivian in death were her parents, Eunice Vera Potts McBride and Alva Elza McBride; her brothers, Alva McBride and Douglas McBride; her sister, Ellazine "Tootie" McAdoo; and her son, Brant Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Matthew Smith; and her daughter, Dale Bryan. Also surviving are her brother, Lynn McBride; 9 grandchildren; 3 nieces; and 2 nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Wichita. Burial will be in the Walnut Valley Cemetery in El Dorado. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Vivian's name to the Butler County Community College Scholarship Fund, or to the Ottawa University Class of 1948 Scholarship Fund. Friends may share condolences with the family online at www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020