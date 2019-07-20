Vivian Jane Witt

Witt, Vivian Jane Age 92, retired real estate salesperson, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Visitation 10 am to 4 pm Monday, July 22, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Graveside service 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 23, Mt. Allen Cemetery, Hays. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy. Survivors include her niece, Denise Longton-Whalen (Pat) and her caregivers, Farrell and Marjorie McClintock. Vivian was a grandmother and friend to many. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 20, 2019
