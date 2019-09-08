MULVANE-Titus, Vonda F. Age 61, retired Moeder Construction employee, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 9, with family greeting friends 5 to 7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 10, Colonial Heights Assembly of God, 5200 S. Broadway, Wichita. Vonda is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Vada Clough; brother, Vaughn Clough; and her sister, Valorie Cline. Survivors include her husband, James; son, Jeremy Mock (Rebecca), of Derby; daughters, Amy Anderson (Tommy), of Wichita, and Nicole Bough (Thomas), of Blandinsville, IL; sisters, Vickie Stein (Ronnie) and Diana Orr (Gene); 3 grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Wichita Family Crisis Center, 1111 N. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67201.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019