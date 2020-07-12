Knott, W. Blaine passed away on July 10, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. He was born on April 19, 1954, in Liberal, Kansas and had a great childhood in nearby Plains, Kansas. He attended Wichita State University, where he earned Bachelors and Masters of Arts degrees. He remained an avid Shocker fan for the rest of his life. Upon graduation, he went to work at Boeing. 30 years, 3 months and 5 days later, he retired in order to concentrate on his family and beating his multiple myeloma disease. Originally given approximately five years to survive, he was able to beat his illness for 15 years, by way of fantastic medical care and a very strong will to live. He often said that he knew Heaven would be eternal happiness, but he wasn't in any hurry to get there because he had such a great life on Earth and didn't want it to ever end. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edna Mae (1967) and Gregory Knott (2013); and sister, Tara (1967). He is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter Bailey Clark (Chris); son, Jeffrey Blaine; and grandchildren, Callie Lane and Miles Blaine Clark, all of whom were the "light of his life." He is also survived by brothers, Kerry and Aven; sister, Melodie; stepmother, Joyce; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. For service and memorial, contact Downing & Lahey East Mortuary or visit their website, www.dlwichita.com