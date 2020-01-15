Martin, Rev. W. D., Sr. Born August 22, 1929 Swiftown, Mississippi (LaFlora County), passed away January 8, 2020. Community COGIC Pastor. Survived by children Jerri Martin, Eddie (Rocky) Martin, W.D. Martin, Jr., Nora Jonson, Peggy, Troy Sr., Cynthia and Keith Martin, brothers and sisters Lola Blue, Ruby Ligon, Tommy Martin, H.B. Martin andLillie White, 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Victory Temple C.O.G.I.C. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020