Goodrich, Dr. W. Dale Jr. age 76, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was a lifetime college educator, spending 5 years at WSU; 5 years at PSU and 27 years at Friends University. He retired as an Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs. Preceded in death by parents, W. Dale Goodrich, Sr. and Virginia Goodrich. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Jeanette; brothers, Jan D. (Candy) Goodrich of Wichita, Martin G. (Nancy) Goodrich of Denver, CO; stepchildren, Daniel Tajchman of Wichita, Michael (Brian Carr) Tajchman of Chicago, IL and Kristine (Jay) Tiziani of Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Emily (Jonathan) Johnston of Ocala, FL, Wade Tajchman of Wichita, Kendall and Keifer Stroff of Long Island, NY; 2 great-grandsons and nieces and nephews. Visitation, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019; Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019