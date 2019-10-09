DERBY-Scott, W. Herbert 89, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Visitation: Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the Funeral Service immediately following at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1409 S. Rock Rd., Derby. Herb is survived by his wife, Irene Scott; children, Betty Marie Barriner (Tom), MeShawn Morse (Todd), Damon Scott (Becki), Swedish exchange student/daughter, Asa Vagland (Johan); six grandchildren; and siblings, Sandra Copeland (Bud), Zoe Clark, and Roe Hurt (Gwen). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Herb Scott Memorial Fund c/o Valley State Bank, 330 E Madison, Derby, KS 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019