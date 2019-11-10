Wilson, W. Herman former Wichita State University track and field coach from 1967-1983, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Both events will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home. Herm is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Wilson, and his brother, Warren Wilson. He is survived by his three (3) sons, Craig and wife, Pat of Mulvane, Kansas; Don andwife, Linda of Wichita, KS; and Doug and wife, Melissa of Austin, TX; grandchildren are Ryan Wilson (Kellum), Brice Wilson (Samantha), and(Samantha), and Avery Wilson, and special friend Marge Casebolt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Herm Wilson Memorial for WSU Track & Field, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002, https://foundation.wichita.edu/current-memorials. The full obituary may be found and tributes may be sent to the family via www.DignityMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019