DERBY-Barbee, W. O. "Bill" 93, passed away Sat., February 22, 2020. He was born January 14, 1927 to Hillary and Lydia (Stark) Barbee in Barnett, MO. He was a WWII Army Veteran. He loved fishing, family and working hard. He was preceded in death by his parents; ten siblings; two wives; and three sons. Bill is survived by his children, Dallas M. Barbee, Dave (Vicki) McKenna, Lydia Barbee, Mark McKenna, Julie (Kurt) Gile, Meg (Michael) Georges, Michelle (Kyle) McAdam; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 1:00 - 4:00 P.M., Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at the home of Dave and Vicki McKenna, 7140 S. Mark Twain Dr., Derby, KS 67037. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 or Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67211.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020