COLWICH-Blick, Walburga Caroline "Wally" (Lies) 106, passed away, February 19, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael Blick and Mary (Jerry) Clarkson; grandchildren, Jason (Stacy) Blick, Meghan (Kristian) Phillip, Michael (Kelly) Madsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rosa (Geiger) Lies; and her siblings, Harry Lies, Joe Lies, Emmy Hein, Bertha Majerus, Teresa Spexarth, Pauline Simon. Memorial contributions maybe made to: Priest's retirement and education fund, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Rosary Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS, with funeral Mass to follow at 10:30a.m., burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walburga Caroline "Wally" (Lies) Blick.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2019