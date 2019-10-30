Walt A. "Buddy" Porter

Service Information
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS
67026
(620)-584-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
Notice
CLEARWATER-Porter, Walt A. "Buddy" age 80, ret. Boeing transportation, longtime Viola Lions Club member, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wed, with family present 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am, Thurs, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by wife, Nancy (Hockett) Porter; parents, Bud and Alene (Miller) Porter; niece, Kelly. Survivors: son, Clay Porter of Cheney; daughter, Jill (Joe) Romines of Clearwater; step-children, Kimberly (Brad) Mize, Scott (Michelle) Hamill, Alex (Lisa) Hamill, Kris (Maria) Hamill, Phil (Maricel) Hamill; brother, Chuck (Schari) Porter; nieces & nephews, Cris, Charlie, & Blasi; grandchildren, Kelsey, Jessica, Shelby, Noah, Tom, & Luke; 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Viola Lions Club, c/o Howard Means, 917 W. 119th St So, Conway Springs, KS 67031 OR Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019
