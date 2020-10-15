1/1
Walter A. "Mick" Michaelis Jr.
1924 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Walter A. "Mick" Michaelis Jr., 96, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Viewing at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary Saturday, October 17th, 2020 and Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter A. Michaelis Sr., and Lydia Michaelis; first wife, Peggy Michaelis; brother, Herbert Michaelis. Survived by his wife, Mary Frances Michaelis; son, Mike (Dee) Michaelis; daughter, Sue Michaelis, grandchildren, Matt (Nancy) Michaelis, Amy (Chris) Madsen, Laura (Sebastian Bachmann) Haunschild; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Isabella, Walter, Mick, Karl, Margaret, Markus, Henry, and Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Navigators, P.O. Box 6709, Albert Lea, MN, 56007. A full obituary is available, and relatives and friends may share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
OCT
17
Viewing
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
OCT
18
Viewing
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
