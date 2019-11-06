Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Albert Ramsour. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ramsour, Walter Albert Passed away from this world on November 4, 2019 and into Glory, he was born on July 21, 1930 to Freida and Homer Ramsour in Junction City, Kansas. Walter married Doris Louise Burt on December 13, 1952, they were married 66 years. He graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Ag Engineering and was hired by Boeing a few years later. He retired from Boeing after 37 years. Walter was instrumental in starting Evangel Presbyterian Church PCA and he along with Doris cleaned the church for years and always had visitors over to their house for Sunday lunch. He had a green thumb when it came to trees and plants as he would always be starting new trees for people in the church. Walter spent 1953-54 in Korea as a First Lieutenant in the Signal Corps. He practiced the presence of God. He was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and John Ramsour along with his sister, Helen. Walter is survived by his wife, Doris Ramsour; son, David M. (Julie E.) Ramsour; grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Ruble and Amy (Tim) Horn; and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary with Funeral service 10:00am, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Evangel Presbyterian Church.



