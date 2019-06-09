MT. HOPE-McCurry, Walter Cecil "CEC" Walter Cecil "CEC" McCurry left this earthly life June 05, 2019 at St Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. Cec was the youngest of seven children born to Cora Lee Workman McCurry and Walter McCurry . He was born November 12, 1932 in Geneseo, Kansas. He graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1950. He entered the United States Army in 1955 and was eventually stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. After he was discharged from the Army he returned to the family farm near Bentley, Kansas. In 1958, he and his four brothers entered into a partnership known as McCurry Brothers Angus. In 1962, they purchased the old Bridgman Elevator which Cecil managed till it was sold in 2005. He continued to be active in the cattle business serving on the American Angus board of directors and as president of the Kansas Angus Association. Cec and Sandra were named Honorary members of the Kansas Angus Association in 2014 and received the National Angus Heritage Foundation award in 2011. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Sandra Hill McCurry. Three sons, Brad (Alicia), Greg (Pam), Geoff (Lucy), 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, two brothers, Odell and Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers J.W, A.J., Dale and his favorite sister Oda Lee McCurry Broadhurst. Cecil was a farmer, stockman, and a man of agriculture. He often quoted the 4-H motto- "To make the Best Better"- he lived it. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, at 4:00 in the afternoon at the Mount Hope Bible Fellowship Church,111 South Thomas, Mount Hope. The family requests no flowers, memorials to: W. Cecil (CEC) McCurry Junior Angus lead program , C/O Sandra McCurry, 11313 N 279th Street W, Mount Hope, Kansas 67108; Passageways, Ltd, a nonprofit organization providing hope to our homeless or near homeless veterans, and The Mount Hope Nursing Home, 704 East Main, Mount Hope, Kansas,67108. Wulf Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019