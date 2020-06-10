Minnick, Walter Jackson Jr. 84, passed away at Glen Carr Memory Care Facility on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born January 1, 1936 in Sewickley, Allegheny City, Pennsylvania to Walter J. Minnick Sr. and Bessie Mae Minnick. Mr. Minnick was a shop foreman at KG&E/Evergy. He was a HAM radio operator and was a caretaker of the Andover Girl Scout Camp Seikooc. He enjoyed coaching girls softball in Two-Rivers youth club and spending time with grandkids and wife of 62 years. He is survived by wife, Evelyn; son, Michael Minnick (Shelley); daughters, Lori Thompson, Julie Parker; sister, Doris Fredin; brothers, Roy Minnick, Ronald Minnick; grandsons, Brian Thompson (Anjuli), Christopher Parker, Bradley Thompson (Larrin), Shawn Parker (Michelle); granddaughters, Bryanna Cox (Connor), Jennah Minnick (Jordan); and great-grandchildren, Addison Evelyn Parker, Piper Jayne Thompson, Jimma Huston Thompson, Lennox Que Thompson, James Nash Thompson. Walter was preceded in death by his parents. A Graveside Service will take place Friday, June 12, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 West, US-54, Wichita, KS 67209 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Wichita Animal Action League, PO Box 21401, Wichita KS, 67208 or Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.