Shook, Walter "Walt" 80, went to be with the Lord, November 24, 2019. Rosary, 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 29; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 30, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 pm., at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Ft. Scott, KS. Preceded in death by father, Gilbert Shook; mother, Sylvia Hinkes; brother, Dwayne Shook; sons, Karl and Brandon. Survivors: wife, Margaret; son, Steven (Rhonda) Shook; grandchildren, Allie (Will) Shoup, Evan (Patricia) Shook, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Walt was an avid volunteer for over two decades after retiring from 30+ years in the construction industry. He loved golf, sports and spending time with family and countless friends. Memorials have been established with St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205 and Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67220. Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019